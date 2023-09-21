OBITUARY: Pádaí Mac Fhearraigh was a tireless Irish language campaigner

RENOWNED Irish language activist Pádraig (Pádaí) Mac Fhearraigh was laid to rest on Monday after passing away peacefully following a short illness.

Pádaí died on September 10, aged 79. A former Chairman of Pobal – the Irish language umbrella organisation which for 20 years led the campaign for an Irish Language Act – Pádaí was a lifelong Gaeilgeoir who campaigned tirelessly for Irish language rights.

Pádaí leaves behind his beloved partner Bernie, children Adrian, Cordelia, Donal and Máire, daughters-in-law Sandy and Claudia and grandson Breandán. Pádaí was the brother of Anne, Paul, Briege and the late Brian and Margaret.

POBAL: Pádaí Mac Fhearraigh (right) with Séamus Mac Annaidh, Janet Muller and Lord Mayor Niall Ó Donnghaile at the Pobal Mural, Falls Road, 2011

Sue Pentel, former manager of Ionad Uíbh Eachach, worked alongside Pádaí for many years. She described him as an expert in the language as well as a brilliant communicator with an infectious laugh.

"Pádraig Mac Fhearraigh was an outstanding communicator and teacher of adults learning Irish who supported classes in Ionad Uíbh Eachach for many years," she said. "His classes were held in high regard, as was his advice on the right phrase to use, the correct rendition of a song and of course he was full of scéáltaí, seanfhocail agus craic.

"Not only was he a great teacher, he was generous and kind with his time, staying behind for a cup of tea and a chat about how things were going, finding out what help was needed – which is how he became the most popular Dáidí na Nollaig figure at Christmas time in the Ionad.

"His knowledge and love for the culture and language were infectious, inspiring and encouraging to those he taught and those that worked with him.

"His work for us, and many other Irish language organisations, will not be forgotten.

"Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.