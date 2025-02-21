Paddy and James lift the spirits during visit to Belfast Hospital for Sick Children

SPREADING SOME JOY: Paddy and James during their visit to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children

WEST Belfast comedian Paddy Raff and Belfast's Oscar winning actor James Martin delighted young patients, their families, and hospital staff during a special visit to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The pair took time out of their busy schedules to share jokes, chat with the children, and pose for photos, creating cherished memories for all involved.

Organised in support of Little Heroes, the hospital’s dedicated charity, the visit was a heartwarming occasion that brought smiles and laughter to the wards. Paddy’s quick wit and signature humour provided a much-needed distraction from the challenges of hospital life, lifting spirits and spreading joy throughout the facility.

As an ambassador for Little Heroes, Paddy is deeply committed to using his platform to raise awareness and support for the incredible work that the charity does. The visit reinforced the power of community spirit, demonstrating how moments of joy can make a real difference for children and families navigating difficult times.

Families appreciated the visited this week

Mary McCall, CEO of Little Heroes, expressed her gratitude and said the visit brought so much joy to the young patients. "It’s moments like these that make a real difference in their hospital experience,” she added.

Parents also shared their appreciation, with one commenting: “Seeing my child smile and laugh like that, even for a little while, was absolutely priceless. It means so much to families like ours.”

Little Heroes continues to make a significant impact by providing essential support and uplifting experiences for young patients and their families. Events like this visit highlight the charity’s commitment to ensuring that children in the hospital feel cared for beyond their medical needs.