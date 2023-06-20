Belfast charity thanks after Palestine Aid raise £30,000 for Gaza

WORKING HARD: Volunteers for Palestine Aid in Gaza with some of the food parcels which were raised by the charity

A BELFAST charity which aids Palestinians in Gaza has expressed thanks to those who contributed to raising £30,000 for various projects which have helped Palestinians receive warm clothing, food parcels and educational opportunities.

Fra Hughes, who runs Palestine Aid along with a team of Palestinian activists on the ground, said the charity has been raising money for an array of projects for almost 15 years.

The volunteers team prepared and distributed 70 food packages on families including 11 necceseray ramadan items like sugar, tea, rice, oil, pasta etcetera Total monies 06/21 to 03/23 donated to date are 26 000$ pic.twitter.com/kUmuyItOUC — Fra Hughes. (@electfrahughes) March 25, 2023

The charity was founded in 2011 after a group of volunteers returned from Gaza in 2010 where they delivered medical aid and vehicles to Gaza after the end of the 2008-2009 conflict which saw over 1,400 Palestinians lose their lives, including 926 civilians.

Fra spoke about some of the work that the charity has done and about the £30,000 which has been raised recently and which has seen Palestine Aid donate a large amount of warm winter clothing and boots to children in need in Gaza.

Fra said: "Palestine Aid was formed in 2011 after a group of people returned from delivering medical aid and vehicles to Gaza in 2010.

"In 2012 we donated £10,000 to the Al Amal orphanage in Gaza City for a solar panel project and in 2013, 2014 and 2015 we sponsored three students at the Islamic University of Gaza by paying for their degree tuition fees in Law, Midwifery and Child Psychology.

"In May 2022 Israeli planes again bombed Gaza causing huge levels of death, injury and destruction. We then renewed our efforts to support projects on the ground and since June 2021 to June 2023 we have raised and donated $30,000 for various projects including 3,000 school books, several hundred emergency food parcels, a children's sports day and visit to the beach. We have also provided for children to receive prescription eye glasses, school uniforms, over 600 children's winter coats, 459 pairs of winter boots, and much much more."

In total Palestine Aid has donated over $55,000 including $30,000 in the last two years.

Fra said donations can be made via their crowdfunder or directly to their charity bank account. Fra said all money donated is spent on the ground in Gaza and everyone in Belfast and Gaza are unpaid volunteers.

Thanking all those who have donated Fra said: "I want to say a big thank you to all our monthly donors. Without you this would not be possible. I also want to say a big thank you to the Hole in the Wall Bar, An Diabhal Dearg, Belfast and the 1888 Bar in Glasgow as well as Vivo Turf Lodge."