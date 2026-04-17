THE annual Palestinian Prisoners' Day takes place at the Felons today, Friday.

Among those speaking at the event will be Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland.

Peader Whelan from Coiste na nIarchimí is encouraging people to attend the event which begins at 10.30am.

“This event is a very significant event for Coiste na nIarchimí because we want to use it to not only bring a focus on to the fact that Israel is holding upwards of 10,000 Palestinians as prisoners in the most horrendous, brutal and dehumanising conditions, but as an act of solidarity with Palestine.

"We know from our experiences as republican prisoners held in British prisons, especially during the blanket, no-wash protests and the hunger-strikes, that international attention undermined the British attempts to criminalise our struggle. By organising this event we want to expose the brutality of the Israeli regime and its treatment of the Palestinian people.”



West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan will speak during the event, where he will outline the current political context.

“Executing Palestinian prisoners is now the latest horrifying atrocity set to be inflicted by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people," he said, regarding last month's controversial Knesset vote.

"Such legislation is discriminatory and in clear breach of international law, reflecting a wider pattern of collective punishment.

"The international community can no longer stand aside in the face of ongoing violations of international law and human rights.

"It is vital that we continue to bring a focus to these key international issues and push for

collective global action against Israel’s unparalleled and sustained breaches of international law and human rights.”