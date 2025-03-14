Park Centre funfair this weekend and St Patrick's family fun day

THE Park Centre in Belfast is the place for families on St Patrick's Day as a massive Family Fun Day is set to take place.

Park Centre Manager John Kennedy said: "We are really looking forward to our St Patrick's festivities here at the Park Centre.

“Our Mega Outdoor Funfair will be open in the Park Centre Car Park from this Friday 14th March right through to Sunday 23rd March. The opening hours for the Funfair will be 6-9pm on Weekdays and 2-9pm on Weekends.

"There are lots of fantastic rides and we are very conveniently located just off the M1 Motorway and the Westlink at the Broadway Roundabout.

"Our St Patrick's Day Fun Day begins at 12pm on Monday 17th March through to 3pm, and features a DJ, Face Painters, the McGowan School of Irish Dancing, our very own Leprechaun with golden chocolate coins, Blippi, Ms Rachel, Deadpool, Spiderman, and Moana.

"There is something for all the kids!

“Each year our St Patrick's Day Family Fun Day is very popular, and we think this year is going to be our busiest yet, and remember that car parking in the Park Centre is free.

“If you want to come over early, all our stores will be open from 10am including Home Bargains, B&M Superstore, Iceland, Boots, Mace, and JD Sports. Each year we always make an extra special effort to celebrate St Patrick's at the Park Centre and this year we want to make it our best ever.

“So on Monday 17th March, bring the whole family, enjoy the atmosphere and have a great day at the Park Centre!”