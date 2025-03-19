British soldier in court for murder of West Belfast man over 50 years ago

THE case of a former British soldier charged with the murder of a man in West Belfast more than 50 years ago has been heard in court for the first time.

Patrick McVeigh, a 44-year-old father of six, was shot dead by the undercover Military Reaction Force (MRF) at the junction of Riverdale Park South and Finaghy Road North on 13 May 1972.

On Wednesday, a former MRF soldier charged with Patrick's murder was referred to as Soldier F as the case was heard in Belfast Magistrates Court for the first time. He is not the same Soldier F who is currently awaiting trial on murder and other charges linked to Bloody Sunday.

Along with Soldier F, three other soldiers are jointly charged with the attempted murder of two other men who were shot in a different incidents earlier the same evening. They were referred to in court as Soldiers B, C and D.

None of the soldiers appeared in court and the judge granted interim anonymity orders in respect of their identities.

The case was adjourned until April 30.

Speaking after the hearing, solicitor Gary Duffy, who represents the McVeigh family said: "Today marks a profoundly emotional day for the family of Patrick McVeigh, as they witness the first court appearance of the former soldiers accused of his murder.

"This moment has been over 50 years in the making, and the journey to justice has been long and arduous.

"The McVeigh family has endured decades of pain, uncertainty, and a relentless pursuit of accountability for Patrick's tragic death. The court proceedings today represent a significant milestone in their quest for truth and justice.

"The family's focus remains steadfast on achieving justice for Patrick’s death and ensuring that the truth is brought to light. The family is grateful for the progress made and remains hopeful that this court appearance will represent the next step in achieving truth, justice and accountability."