PC Autos is your one stop shop for all of your vehicle repair needs

LOCATED on Agnes Street off the Crumlin Road, PC Autos offer a range of top-quality services at bottom prices including MOT preparations and vehicle servicing.

Manager Paul Crooks explained how the services they provide are hard to find elsewhere.

“We have the same ramps as the MOT centres with shaker plates, we also have the same brake testing equipment which a lot of garages don’t have,” he said.

“We have also recently had a new machine installed to service automatic gear boxes which very few mechanics offer.

“The machinery is costly which puts others off installing it, but at PC Autos we are keen to cater to all of our customers’ needs.”

PC Autos also cater for corporate clients to keep your fleet on the road, no matter the size.

The team at PC Autos constantly support the local community having sponsored a number of local sports teams and giving young people who are interested in a career in mechanics the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship.

“What we find is that when young people are going to the tech, they might be coming out with £30 or £40 a week. When we take them on, they come on as a full-time apprentice and we put them through their training at a site in Newtownabbey,” Paul added.

“It gives them more of an opportunity while they are working here and making more money.

“If I see someone who really wants to pursue it as a career, I am always here to give them a push and help them get their qualifications."

To find out more information about PC Autos, visit their Facebook page.