Period products to be provided free of charge

GOOD MOVE: Junior Minister Aisling Reilly, Junior Minister Pam Cameron and Jim O'Hagan, Chief Executive of Libraries NI, have welcomed the new legislation

NEW legislation to provide free period products in the North to anyone who needs them has come into operation.

Junior Ministers Pam Cameron and Aisling Reilly welcomed the legislation, which provides that period products will be made available free of charge. The Executive Office has engaged with Libraries NI to be a delivery partner for distribution of free period products through its network of public libraries.

Junior Minister Cameron said: "Today we become only the second place in the world to legislate for the provision of free period products to anyone who needs them.

“Period products are essential items for personal care and should be available to everyone who needs them, regardless of their economic status.

“They will now be available free of charge in all public and mobile libraries. This will ensure accessibility and convenience, as well as prioritising the well-being and dignity of women and girls across our communities.”

Junior Minister Reilly said: “No-one should be prevented from going about their daily activities because they cannot access products when they need them.

“This Act will ensure that those who need these essential items can now access them free of charge. It is a welcome step forward and reflects our commitment to promoting dignity and inclusivity for everyone in our society.”

Dr Jim O'Hagan, Chief Executive of Libraries NI, said: “Public libraries play a crucial role in our communities, serving as welcoming spaces for everyone, and we are pleased to support The Executive Office with the delivery of this project.

“With a total of 96 branch libraries and various mobile library stops, our network will help to ensure that free period products are easily accessible to all who require them.”

The locations, opening times and products available can be found on the PickupMyPeriod app, which can be found via nidirect or on the App store and downloaded for free.