Photos key to Noah investigation

Following receipt of further information today, belfastmedia.com can confirm that there are no images of an alleged assault on Noah Donohoe on the day of his disappearance. However, it is believed that there is photographic evidence that his alleged attacker was in the area at the time.

Investigators are keen to receive those photos but to date the person who is reported to possess them is refusing to come forward to police.

Police are in receipt of statements that Noah Donohoe was assaulted by a homeless addict or addicts in Royal Avenue shortly before he entered the storm drain in the Premier Drive/Northwood Road area of North Belfast on 21 June last year.

While no photos were taken of this assault, a photo which showed the suspect in the area at the time does exist, it is believed. Police suspect that this image was taken by someone who knew the addict and was subsequently shown to a relative of that person.

“These images are a crucial part of the jigsaw and could help us understand exactly what happened on the day Noah went missing,” said our source. “I understand there is reluctance to hand over this evidence but it is vitally important to the investigation and I would appeal for the person who has these images to do the right thing by the family of Noah Donohoe, and present their phone to police.”

Following a pre-inquest hearing in Belfast in January, solicitor Niall Murphy appealed for anyone in the “homeless community” who may have information about Noah being assaulted to contact police.

He added: “There is reason to believe that there is a particular and specific knowledge of this assault in the homeless community and with those struggling with addiction issues, both in the city centre and also from people who were residents at Queen’s Quarter Housing Association in University Street, specifically people resident there in June.”

We reported incorrectly earler today that it was believed photos existed of the alleged assault on Noah.