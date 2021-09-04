PIC OF THE DAY: O'Neill's Gymnastics is the Best of the West

Laoise and Pearce from O’Neill Gymnastics, based at the bottom of Hannahstown, scooped Best Small Business award at last night's Best of West Awards at the Devenish.

The gala evening saw 25 awards handed out to individuals and organisations in West Belfast who are rebuilding and leading the fightback as we come through the Covid-19 pandemic, however, all those short-listed were the true heroes of West Belfast.

And West Belfast showed that it really is the best by raising over £1,500 for PIPS Charity with one table buying a framed and signed photograph of Carl Framptom for £250.