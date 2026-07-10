West Belfast man Michael Morris was back on his home patch yesterday to promote his newest initiative, An Gael Irish whiskey. This week the team behind A Gael took the wraps off a partnership with Celtic F.C. to promote the Lisbon Lions famous European victory on its sixtieth anniversary next year. The Spirit of the Celts single malt will go on sale on 1 August to mark the start of the 26-27 season.
Pic of the Day: Raising glass to Celtic tie-up
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