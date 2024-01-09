Pizza Guyz owner vows to 'bounce back stronger' after arson attack and robbery

SHOCKING: The damage at Pizza Guys on the Andersonstown Road on Tuesday morning Photo: Thomas McMullan

A WEST Belfast business owner says he will bounce back stronger after his premises was rammed and set alight in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ciaran Kelly, owner of Pizza Guyz on the Andersonstown Road, received a call at 5am this morning to say the premises was on fire. A car had also been rammed into the shutters and a till stolen from inside.

"At 5am I got a call to say the shop was on fire," explained Ciaran. "When I went down, there was a car that had rammed the front shutters. A few things were taken from inside, including the till.

"When they left, it seems they tried to set the shop on fire. The police believe the suspects bought petrol in a local garage beforehand."

Ciaran says he has been inundated with support from the local community and has vowed to bounce back stronger.

"I am absolutely gutted for my staff, our community and all the people who support us," he added. "We were due to have kids from a special needs school in this morning to do our free pizza workshop.

Pizza Guys owner Ciaran Kelly with Paul Maskey MP and Pat Sheehan MLA

"I was gutted to tell them they can’t come today but I am bringing it to them instead. I have the oven in the boot now and we will have a Pizza Guyz day in their school instead.

"I have never had as many texts and phone calls from other businesses, community workers and schools offering their support.

"As soon as we can get the ovens turned on again, we will be back up and running. This will not stop us.

"When bad times come, people always say build it back again better and that is what I intend to do."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey visited the scene this morning where he met owner Ciaran.

“Last night’s car ramming, robbery and arson attack on Pizza Guyz’ premises was absolutely deplorable and my immediate thoughts are with owner Ciaran Kelly and all the staff affected," he said.

Police have sealed off the area

“Pizza Guyz employs many local people and is a highly respected business right across our community, with Ciaran supporting many community initiatives and events. Attacks like this could end in death or serious injury, and it’s lucky no one was physically hurt here.

“I totally condemn this vile behaviour and would encourage anyone with information to immediately bring it forward to the police.”

SDLP Cllr Paul Doherty condemned the attack.

“I’d like to express solidarity with the owner and staff at Pizza Guys," he said. "Working nearby I am all too aware the impact this senseless destruction will have on employees and customers who regularly visit the store. I am grateful that nobody was hurt or worse as a result of this incident."

Police in West Belfast are appealing for witnesses. Sergeant Smyth said: “Officers on patrol in the area at 5.00am saw a vehicle and part of a shop front in flames.

“Our colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze. At this stage, it appears that the vehicle was driven at the shop and the fire started deliberately, causing extensive damage.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with any information, who may have been in the area at the time the incident took place, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 140 of 09/01/24. We are particularly interested in speaking to those who may have dashcam or other footage.

"If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."