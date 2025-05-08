Poleglass shooting: 61-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

ATTEMPTED MURDER: The scene of the shooting in February this year

A 61-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Poleglass earlier this year.

Sean O'Reilly, 49, was shot and wounded as he sat in his taxi at Bell Steel Manor on the morning of Sunday February 23.

This morning a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the search of an address in West Belfast earlier today. A vehicle was also removed from the property for further examination.

The man remains in custody at this time.

Detectives are reiterating their appeal to anyone with information, or footage, to contact them on 101.