Police investigating North Belfast armed robberies release images of man

CAMERA: A CCTV image of the man the police are looking to question

POLICE investigating a series of robberies of shops in north Belfast have released CCTV images of a man they wish to question.

There have been three armed robberies reported over a three-week period involving a masked male suspect who, on each occasion, has threatened sales assistants with a knife before demanding and fleeing with money from the till.

Detective Inspector Kyle Corrigan said: "These are sinister and terrifying thefts from local shops, staffed by local people providing a valued service to their communities. We believe the same man is behind these three most recent robberies in the Cavehill Road and Antrim Road areas. And we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the man responsible.

"On each occasion, the man is wearing a mask and the rest of his face is obstructed by a hoodie. But we are sharing these CCTV images in the hope that someone recognises this man, either from the part of his face shown, his clothing or his stance, and we'd ask them to get in touch with us on 101 quoting reference 1423 09/02/22."

The robberies took place from two separate shops on the Cavehill Road on 30th January and 9th February then from an Antrim Road shop on 20th February.

Detective Inspector Corrigan continued: “The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £2,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."