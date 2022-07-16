Down and Connor diocese announces reshuffle

A NUMBER of changes to the diocese of Down and Connor will take place over the coming weeks following a review of pastoral needs by Bishop Noel Treanor.



The mensal parishes of St Peter’s Cathedral, St Patrick’s, St Mary’s, St Colmcille’s and Holy Family, of which the Bishop was Parish Priest, no longer exist in canon law.



With the exception of St Peter’s Cathedral, which is the “seat” of the Bishop, the so-called mensal parishes will now have a Parish Priest as its proper pastor rather than an Administrator.



Effective from Friday, August 5, Father Thomas McGlynn will move from St Agnes’ Parish to take up post as Parish Priest at St Malachy’s.



Father McGlynn will be replaced by Fr Raymond McCullagh, who had been based in Portstewart and acted as Chaplain to Ulster University Coleraine.



Father Timothy Bartlett has been appointed as Parish Priest at St Mary’s while Father Kevin McGuckien will move from Hannahstown Parish to become Parish Priest for the Coleraine, Portrush, Bushmills and Portstewart parishes.



Father Patrick Devlin will take up post as Parish Priest at Hannahstown.



The role of Parish Priest at St Vincent De Paul in Ligoniel will be taken up by Father Vincent Cushnahan, who had been based at St Colmcille’s.



Very Reverend Michael Spence will take up post as Parish Priest at Holy Family and will be joined by Father Robert Sloan who will act as Curate; meanwhile Father Eugene O’Neill will take up post as Parish Priest of St Patrick’s in Donegall Street.



The role of Chaplain to the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast Trust will be taken up by Father Darach MacGiolla Catháin.