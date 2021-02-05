"Beyond outrageous"" PSNI arrest Ormeau Bookie's massacre victim at anniversary commemoration

A survivor of the 1992 Ormeau Bookmaker's massacre was arrested today by the PSNI as he took part in a commemoration event to mark the 29th anniversary of the UDA attack. The arrest can be seen live on the commemoration live feed on Facebook.

Mark Sykes was shot seven times in the attack which claimed the lives of Peter Magee (18), James Kennedy (15), Christy Doherty (51), William McManus (54) and Jack Duffin (66). Subsequent inquires have shown RUC collusion with the killers.

Fewer than 20 people had gathered near the memorial plaque to the victims for a wreath-laying ceremony, which was being broadcast via a live feed to local families, when the PSNI intervened.

ARRESTED: Bookmaker's massacre survivor Mark Sykes with a copy of a report into collusion by RUC with the UDA killers

"I have never seen anything like it," said Gerard Rice of LORAG who was facilitating the live feed. "It was well within the Covid restrictions and we were packing up to go when the PSNI kicked things off," he said. "It was utter madness."

Police officers can be seen targeting Mark Sykes before one officer is heard to say he is going to arrest him. The massacre survivor is then handcuffed and frog-marched across the road to a waiting police car.

"Family members rushed from their homes when they saw the police get stuck in," said Gerard Rice. "To say the least, there was outrage and disgust."

"LORAG facilitated a very low-key event," said Cllr John Gormley of Sinn Féin. "We made clear to families that the event was for families only with small numbers to attend and that we wanted people to watch it online. We had short comments and prayers before two police officers who had stood watching got into a confrontation. It was clear the PSNI wanted to arrest Mark Sykes even though we were pleading with them to recognise the sensibilities of the situation and time. I tried to persuade the PSNI not to go down that route and explained who they were going to arrest and who was present. For whatever reason, they wouldn't, unfortunately, listen to reason."

It is believed Mark Sykes was driven to Musgrave Street station by the police. There are reports that he was left, handcuffed, in the back of the car for several hours before being released around 4:30pm.

"We have the live feed," said Gerard Rice. "And I'm confident that will show the only people disturbing a solemn, respectful and peaceful commemoration were police officers."

Sinn Féin policing spokesman Gerry Kelly said he was appalled at the arrest. “It beggars belief that police have acted in such a heavy handed way with victims of loyalist violence in a week where the PSNI didn’t as much as take a name or stop a single member of an East Belfast UVF criminal gang of more than 50 men whose intent was to violently intimidate people out of their homes," he said.

Mark Thompson of Relatives for Justice branded the PSNI action "beyond outrageous". "There must be immediate accountability," he said. "This was not a public or community event. There was only a handful of relatives and survivors present who sought to leave flowers at the spot where their loved ones had been gunned down with state collusion."