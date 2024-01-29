14-year-old arrested for drink/drug driving during Christmas crackdown

SIXTY-five people were arrested in Belfast on suspicion of drink or drug driving between December 1 2023 and January 1 2024.

Overall across the North, a total of 298 people were arrested for drink/drug driving related offences during this year’s campaign, representing a decrease of 3.9 per cent compared with the same period last year (310).

Remarkably, the youngest person arrested for drink/drug driving offences during the 2023/24 campaign was 14-years-old while the oldest was 82 years old.

Males accounted for the majority (82.6 per cent) of those arrested for drink/drug driving offences throughout the 23/24 campaign, while over half of those arrested were between 30 and 49-years-old.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the PSNI's Operational Support Department said: “Despite urging drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving, almost 300 people ignored our warning and were arrested.

“The 298 motorists now find themselves facing the prospect of starting 2024 with a court appearance and losing their driving license, which may have a huge impact on their life, that of their family and probably their career.

“These figures show that If you drink and drive you will be caught, you will be prosecuted and you will be punished."