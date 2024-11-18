Public meeting to raise awareness about available autism services

Professor Keenan’s four decades of groundbreaking work in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) have earned him an honorary doctorate, recognizing his pivotal role in advancing autism science.

Along with his colleagues, he brought evidence-based ABA programs to the Simplesteps Autism initiative in the North of Ireland, providing essential tools for parents, professionals, and children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

These resources, based on scientific research, are now used globally, available in 10 languages, and have impacted sectors like education, healthcare, and business.

ABA is a proven, evidence-based approach for helping children with autism, but in the North of Ireland, access to ABA services remains limited, particularly for families in Andersonstown and surrounding areas.

While ABA is now mandatory and covered by medical insurance in the US, families in the North of Ireland often face financial barriers to accessing these services, which are only available to those who can afford them.

To address this, we are hosting a public meeting to raise awareness about available autism services and advocate for better access and funding for ABA programs.

This event will highlight the science behind ABA, dispel common myths, and discuss how we can push for policy changes to make these services accessible to all families, regardless of income.

We invite parents, caregivers, and community members to join us in this important conversation.

Please RSVP via email to help us secure an appropriate venue. Your participation is essential in driving positive change for children with autism in our community.

Let’s work together to celebrate Professor Keenan’s legacy and ensure all children with autism have access to the support they need for a brighter future.



For more information, please contact michellerffrty@yahoo.co.uk