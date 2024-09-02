Public meetings on West Belfast mixed use housing-led development

PUBLIC EVENT On behalf of the Applicant, Participation and the Practice of Rights Planning Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and The Planning (Development Management) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2015 (Regulation 5 (2) (b))

Pre-application Public Event

Proposal: Development of a mixed use housing-led development to be constructed in several phases, incorporating 18,000+ square metres of employment floorspace, 2,000 square metres of community floorspace, 2,000 square metres of local shopping, a city farm, allotments, 700+ dwellings in a mix of types and sizes including apartments and town houses and in a mix of tenures, up to 70 co-living units and up to 25 co-housing units, public open space in a variety of forms and a footbridge across the Forth River ravine with access from Springfield Road, Woodvale Avenue, Circular Road West and Ballygomartin Road and provision of hydro-electric energy and water-source heat generation in the Forth River.

The proposed buildings are to range between two-storey and five-storey in height. Phasing of the development includes connection between the delivery of employment floorspace and the delivery of housing, community floorspace and public open space.

Location: Land north of Springfield Road and Workman Avenue, west of Woodvale Avenue and Woodvale Park, south and west of Tesco Ballygomartin, south of Nos. 4 to 54 Ballygomartin Road and east of Forth River greenway (including former Mackie’s lands) and unused land at Springvale Gardens and Springfield Parade.

Two public meetings will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at 10am and again at 6pm at Forthspring Inter-Community Group, 373 Springfield Road, Belfast, BT12 7DG. At the same location, between 10am-8pm on 10th September 2024, there will be a public drop-in facility available, fully staffed by the development team who will field any questions and allow interested parties to view the proposal and provide feedback via printed comment cards.

Further information relating to these proposals can be obtained from info@pprproject.org or online at https://takebackthecity.ie.

These plans may evolve in response to consultation.

If you wish to make comments on these proposals, you may do so at the above event or in writing to Chloë Trew, Director, Participation and the Practice of Rights on info@pprproject.org, no later than 30th September 2024.

This notice does not relate to a planning application. Comments should not be made to Belfast City Council. Any comments made to the respective applicant are not representations to the planning authority. If a planning application is subsequently submitted to Belfast City Council, normal neighbour notification and publicity will be undertaken at that time and you will have the opportunity to make formal representation regarding the proposal at that time.