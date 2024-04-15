Pupils get 'money smart' at Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School

STAFF from Danske Bank took time out from their busy schedule to discuss all things financial with the P5 pupils from Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School.

Using materials, specifically designed for pupils from P4 through to P7,

Annette Huston and Catherine Murphy put the pupils through their paces on topics such as debt, living on a budget, savings, jobs, salaries and needs and wants.

After what was a very useful and entertaining session Principal Nicola Dougan thanked Annette and Catherine for the effort and commitment put into the presentation.

"It is important for our children to be financially aware and 'money smart' particularly given the financial pressures that are impacting upon the families in our community at this present moment in time.

"The school had the South and West Foodbank as our designated charity at Christmas and today's session would reinforce that message that there are people in our community who are really suffering.

"I think it is important that the pupils, at this stage in their development, are introduced to the ideas that were at the heart of this session and particularly in a way that they can identify with with materials that were tailored to their needs.

"Our P5s found the Money Smart session a rewarding and valuable experience. It was very practical and hands on and they gained a lot from it."