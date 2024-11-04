Radio Silence from Fáilte as Divis Tower aerial gives up ghost

Popular Irish language radio station Raidió Fáilte has been giving listeners the silent treatment due to an aerial malfunction.

Manager of the 24-7 Gaeilge station, Cillian Breatnach says radio reception shut down on Sunday 26 October, most probably after storms buffeted the station aerial atop Divis Tower.

After a recce to the top of Divis last week - though he was unable to access the roof due to health and safety protocols - the Raidió Fáilte chief says it was clear there was a fault with the receiver.

"The good news," he said in Irish, "is that the new part has been ordered and an engineer will travel from Letterkenny tomorrow to fit it. We should be back on air for radio listeners immediately once the fix is made."

However, while the radio signal is down, programming is continuing as normal on Raidió Fáilte from its Divis Street base and can be heard via its internet stream which can be accessed through the main digital channels and

Raidió Fáilte is — or will shortly be — available at 107.1 FM or via the the Irish language radio app, An Seinnteoir.