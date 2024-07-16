MINDFUL MOMENT: Dawn's poems evoke warm memories of the past

RECENTLY I had the great pleasure of meeting Dawn Watson, the poet, writer and author from North Belfast, at the new Seamus Heaney Centre over on University Road.

During our conversation, Dawn graciously presented me with a copy of her book, 'We Play Here'. This evocative work sparked a flood of memories from my own childhood in the Clonard area of West Belfast, where the essence of community and camaraderie shaped my formative years.

Dawn’s reflections on North Belfast resonated deeply with my own experiences in Clonard. Her book, rich with vivid depictions of childhood play and neighborhood stories, brought me back to the days when I stood outside John Mitchell’s shop on the corner of Bombay Street and Clonard Gardens on Saturday nights. Surrounded by my comrades, Joe and Tommy Maxwell, Tommy Haddock, Glenn Johnston, Tom and Dermy Perry and Paul Cochrane, we were also known as Joe’s Gang and we all sang republican songs in harmony. Our rendition of 'Off to Dublin in the Green' echoed in the air, a testament to our unity and youthful spirit.

In those days, the political landscape was vastly different. We could not have imagined that Sinn Féin would rise to become the biggest party at both local council and Westminster level within our lifetimes, although that was our hope and aspiration back then. Our concerns at that time were far simpler, revolving around our daily adventures, stories and games that filled our lives.

One of our favourite pastimes was exploring the local Amazon, aka the Flush, up the Sprinky. We also explored the Glencairn, long before it was developed with houses, and we let our imaginations run wild as we played handball, football, hurling and a myriad of other games that occupied us from morning until dusk.

These activities fostered a strong sense of community and provided a vital support network. We comforted each other through hard times, knowing that we were never alone.

The summer months, particularly July, also known as the mad month, brought their own challenges. We had to vacate our playing areas due to the Orange Order parades. The sight of Orangemen strutting up and down Cupar Street and Lawnbrook Avenue was a stark reminder of the divisions that ran through our society. Despite these tensions, our sense of unity remained intact. We navigated these disruptions together, adapting and finding new ways to stay connected and engaged.

These were amazing days with great friends and the bonds rather than the bands we formed have stood the test of time. Even now, sixty years later, I remain in contact with most of those childhood companions. Our friendship has endured, a testament to the deep connections forged in those early years.

Reflecting on these memories with Dawn’s book in hand, I am reminded of the power of community and the resilience of human connections. The spirit of play and the solidarity we experienced in Clonard are echoed in Dawn’s portrayal of North Belfast. Her work is a poignant reminder that, despite the passage of time and the changes in our world, the essence of community and the joy of shared experiences remain timeless.

My conversation with Dawn, and the memories of my own childhood, have reinforced the importance of cherishing our past, celebrating our present and nurturing the bonds that connect us. The legacy of those days lives on in our hearts, a testament to the enduring power of community and friendship.