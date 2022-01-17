Remaining residents leave women's hostel

PROTEST: Workers at Regina Coeli House have vowed to continue their protest to save the facility despite having been suspended

STAFF involved in a "work-in" protest to prevent a homeless women's hostel from closure have been suspended.

Seven members of staff have been suspended from Regina Coeli House at Lake Glen, which is set for closure in the coming weeks.

A recent survey of the building, where staff have been protesting since last Monday, found that it needed repairs costing over £500,000.

The building is owned by the Legion of Mary with services provided by an independent group of trustees operating under the banner of the Regina Coeli House Hostel.

Unite the Union members working at Regina Coeli House received letters from management suspending them on grounds of alleged ‘serious breaches of the safety and security’ of residents.

The union said residents were told to leave the facility in taxis to alternative and uncertain mixed accommodation, which may not be appropriate to their needs.

Unite, alongside Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey, met with DfC officials during the week to discuss the future of the hostel. Mr Maskey said the department was "prepared to offer a number of options to the management committee". However, he expressed disappointment "that they haven’t taken that offer up".

Meanwhile, on Friday, staff, residents and supporters attended protest at the former Andersonstown Barracks site to call for intervention from Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey.

A protest calling on Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to intervene to save Regina Coeli Hostel

During the protest, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll commended staff for their protest action and accused the management of Regina Coeli Hostel of trying to "bully" them.

Unite have said staff and residents will continue their protest to save the facility.

The union's General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "The suspension of workers and threats to evict vulnerable women residents at Regina Coeli House are a disgraceful development – the workers and residents have the full support of this union. The Legion of Mary, the NI Housing Executive and Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey must think again. They must find a solution to the crisis which avoids the threatened closure of the only all-woman hostel in Northern Ireland."

Unite Regional Equalities and Women’s Officer, Taryn Trainor, commented: "Management have suspended the workers on grounds of the safety of residents while at the very same time instructing vulnerable female residents to get into taxis, leave this women-only hostel and transfer into mixed accommodation uncertain of whether it meets their needs. I’m proud to say the workers and residents continue their work-in – they are determined to save their jobs and the future of this vital facility for vulnerable women from across Northern Ireland".

In a statement, the management committee of Regina Coeli House said it has "identified no option but to cease operations."

"This very difficult decision was forced upon us by professional assessment relating to remedial works that left us no other option," it said.

"At no time, was the decision to close indicative of there no longer being a need for a homeless facility. Homelessness continues to be an issue across Northern Ireland and beyond.

"We have engaged fully with staff and stakeholders to achieve an orderly closure ensuring that the needs of residents are being addressed. This includes ongoing liaison with Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the conduct of a statutory redundancy process."

The committee said it is "dismayed" by the sit-in protest "and the impact this has had on vulnerable adults in what were previously secure premises".

"Accordingly, we have had to advise our statutory partner, NIHE, of the need for the three remaining residents to be relocated," it stated.

"This may result in an earlier than planned closure of the facility."

An emergency meeting of Belfast City Council is to be held tonight to discuss the future of the facility.

The meeting will hear joint motion from the SDLP and People Before Profit, which calls the Department for Communities and the Housing Executive "to meet with the owners and management Committee of Regina Coeli hostel to discuss the withdrawal of this service".

"This meeting will also include staff, their representatives, and councillors about its planned closure," the motion reads.

"The meeting will discuss all options on how to secure the future of this facility as accommodation for homeless and vulnerable women in the City of Belfast."

DfC said it "will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders on this matter".