PLANS are well advanced by Belfast Sinn Féin for the Belfast People’s Assembly scheduled for 12 October in the Waterfront Hall at 7pm.

The People’s Assembly is the work of the ‘Commission on the Future of Ireland’ which is a Sinn Féin initiative aimed at encouraging people to have their say on the future of Ireland.

The Belfast meeting is the first of many similar public events that will be held across the island of Ireland over the next 18 months and which will involve the diaspora. These will include Youth and Women’s Assemblies and events in Gaeltacht areas.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has revealed that over 70 people have already registered to take part in the Waterfront Hall meeting and that almost 40 written submissions have also been received.

Paul Maskey said: “This week a letter of invite from Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald TD has gone out to hundreds of individuals, organisations, community groups and businesses across Belfast inviting them to take part in the Belfast People’s Assembly on 12 October in the Waterfront Studio, Waterfront Hall.

“There has been enormous interest, especially on social media, since the Belfast event was first announced at the beginning of August.

“Sinn Féin has also produced several different leaflets aimed at Irish and Ulster Scots speakers, as well as leaflets in Arabic, Polish, Ukrainian, and Romanian.”

The Sinn Féin West Belfast MP added: “This is an opportunity for citizens to have their say on all issues pertaining to the future of Ireland. What should the new constitutional and governance structures look like? What is the role of the Irish government at this critical juncture in our history? What about the rights and protections needed to underpin equality and democracy and language rights in the new Ireland? And of course many people are already talking about the imperative of a public health service for the island and an economy that makes best use of its place within the EU.

“The Commission will seek to engage with the Protestant/loyalist/unionist sec-tion of our people to discuss how best to address their concerns and opinions.

“The Commission on the Future of the New Ireland is also an opportunity for alternative proposals to be presented by those with a different vision of Ireland. This can be done privately as well through the People’s Assemblies. The Belfast People’s Assembly will have an independent chair to moderate the event.”

Anyone wishing to register to attend the Belfast Peoples Assembly should do so soon as possible as there is limited space in the Waterfront Studio. You can register at www.eventbrite.ie

Make an online submission here.