New report suggests 110,000 could be 'hidden homeless'

WEST Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly has welcomed the publication of a report by the Simon Community and Ulster University into the issue of hidden homelessness.

The report found that the impact of the pandemic and the increasing cost of living will push many vulnerable people into poverty and housing crisis. More people are at risk of becoming part of the ‘hidden homeless’ community that has gone largely unreported in the North of Ireland.

The document which was supported by Nationwide Building Society, also revealed that ‘hidden homelessness’ could now be affecting more than 110,000 people locally.

Speaking after the launch at Stormont, Ms Reilly said: “I welcome the publication of this report and its findings. Proper record keeping on the hidden homeless population could play a key role in preventative services and predicting future need.”

Many people who become homeless do not show up in official statistics and are not visible, this is known as ‘hidden homelessness’. Often staying with friends or relatives, ‘sofa surfing’, living in severely overcrowded conditions, squatting, not connected to support services and without a home of their own.

Following the impact of the pandemic and with the cost of living and inflation having accelerated to the highest rates in 30 years, this is likely to have a serious impact on many local people who may well be forced from their homes and have to rely on friends or family to provide them with a bed.

This research, which is the first of its kind in the North, was carried out by Ulster University and launched at Parliament Buildings, sponsored by DUP MLA Paula Bradley, Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson and Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong.

It examines who is vulnerable to hidden homelessness and why, the barriers and challenges that are faced with regard to seeking and receiving support, the impact of a lack of long-term funding for the sector and the housing supply crisis. The study includes the findings of interviews with a range of voluntary, community, statutory organisations and individuals who share their own experience of hidden homelessness.

Findings from the Ulster University report suggest that some groups in society are more vulnerable to becoming part of the hidden homeless population including young people, single people aged over 55, domestic abuse survivors, members of the LGBTQ community and ex-prisoners.

Professor Ann Marie Gray, Professor of Social Policy at Ulster University and Co-Director of ARK led the research and commented: “The research highlights the damaging impacts that hidden homelessness can have on people. Young people are among those who are particularly vulnerable and the earlier that someone experiences hidden homelessness the more likely they are to develop complex needs.

"Too often, people do not know where to go to for help or find it difficult to navigate the support systems. To support those most in need, more could be done to publicise hidden homelessness and to effectively communicate the existing support that is available and how people can access it.

"However, it is also clear that existing support is insufficient and there are indications that this is a growing problem.”

The research outlines several recommendations for consideration. If implemented these would create more awareness around the issue, reduce stigmatisation, increase housing supply, provide long-term funding solutions, and offer stronger legislation to protect vulnerable and low-income tenants in the rented sector.

Jim Dennison, Chief Executive at Simon Community, believes that the Ulster University report is an important first step to finding workable solutions.

“We welcome the findings and recommendations from this new report, updating the current legislation to include ‘hidden homelessness’ will be key for homelessness prevention and to help services anticipate current and future need," he said.

“There is no doubt that we are currently facing a homelessness crisis. The current barriers within the statutory housing system in Northern Ireland mean that some of the most vulnerable people in society cannot access adequate support to secure accommodation.

"The effects of homelessness can be devastating, and we know that people who face hidden homelessness for longer periods are much more likely to experience a deterioration in mental and physical health."

He added that he believes that everyone deserves a home, but current demand for housing outstrips supply.

"The lack of social housing alongside record rent costs in the private rental sector are contributing significantly to homelessness. Improved housing supply will play a key role in breaking this cycle. There needs to be increased investment in social housing and delivery of more affordable housing for all including the private rental sector.”