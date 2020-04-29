Relatives for Justice offer shoulder to lean on for families suffering trauma

The Relatives for Justice group has underlined its commitment to serve families of those who lost loved ones during the conflict — or were injured — in a video message issued today.

“We want the public to know that while we are socially distanced to keep them and our staff safe, in these troubled times we remain very much connected for those in need,” said Relatives for Justice Director Mark Thompson.

Meanwhile, responding this afternoon to the announcement that the Westminster Northern Ireland Affairs Committee would reexamine recent changes to legacy proposals, Mr Thompson said the priority was for implementation of the Historical Investigations Unit as agreed in the Stormont House Agreement of 2014.

“This Committee does not hold the confidence of the many thousands of. people across our community bereaved and injured as a result of collusion and direct state violence,” he said. “The Committee has traditionally ignored their voice and experiences. Down the years, this Committee has rejected efforts by Relatives for Justice to give oral evidence about collusion and state violence.”