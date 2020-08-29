Remember Noah message appears on the Black Mountain

A HUGE new mural has appeared on the Black Mountain overlooking Belfast in support of the family of Noah Donohoe.

The message 'Remember My Noah' was created by Gaelforce and is part of a wider campaign to get answers around the 14-year-old's disappearance and death.

The St Malachy’s College pupil was found dead in a storm drain in June, six days after his disappearance sparked a mammoth search effort across the city. A post mortem examination concluded he had drowned.

The message of support comes after Belfast City Hall was bathed in blue this week to mark nine weeks since Noah's disappearance and death. A number of murals have been painted in the city highlighting the case.

CAMPAIGN: Belfast City Hall was lit blue for Noah this week

Noah’s mum, Fiona has set up Facebook and Twitter pages and in an interview published on the pages, she said the social media campaign is all about getting answers about Noah.

Yesterday a Belfast pre-inquest examining the South Belfast boy’s death heard there is no evidence that he was attacked, or that any other person was involved.

Noah’s mum Fiona attended the pre-inquest, where she watched nine minutes of CCTV footage of Noah travelling on his bicycle before his disappearance.

"While this nine minutes represented the most harrowing experience of Fiona Donohoe's life, to view the last recorded moments of Noah, she is appreciative of having had the opportunity to do so," solicitor Niall Murphy, representing the family, said.