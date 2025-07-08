Remembering Joe McDonnell 44 years on

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Cllr Séanna Walsh, Caoimhín Mac Giolla Mhín, Pat Sheehan MLA and Fra McCann were amongst those taking part in a commemoration this evening on the Andersonstown Road in memory of IRA hunger-striker Joe McDonnell.

Joe McDonnell (29) died on hunger-strike in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh on July 8 1981 after 61 days without food.

He was the fifth hunger-striker to die that summer in the prisoners' campaign for political status, joining the hunger-strike after the death of Bobby Sands. During the hunger-strike the West Belfast man stood for election in the Irish general election as an Anti-H-Block candidate and narrowly missed out on being elected TD for Sligo-Leitrim by a mere 315 votes.