A NUMBER of urban forestry projects are underway across Belfast this spring, as Belfast City Council and local communities work together to plant more trees, develop community orchards and highlight the nature on our doorstep.

In November 2025, councillors agreed a motion to work with residents, schools and organisations to create and maintain more community orchards and develop an ‘edible landscape’, as part of the council’s wider Tree Strategy to boost tree canopy across the city.

Since then, Woodland Officers have been supporting groups to identify sites which could be transformed into orchards and lending their expertise to help get projects up and running.

In Ardoyne, a ward with just 4.6 per cent tree cover at present, compared to 43.9 per cent in Bellevue, the city’s highest canopy ward, they have joined forces with the Flax older people’s group to plant fruit trees in the grounds of Ardoyne Community Centre, benefitting residents of all ages.

Plans are now in place to roll out training in orchard management and put on healthy food workshops once the trees begin to bear fruit.

At Holy Cross Nursery School, pupils have been supported to plant fruit trees and 150 native trees to create a hedge, providing a new wildlife habitat as well as screening from an adjacent car park.

A previously underused space at Shaw’s Bridge is also now home to 14 apple, pear and plum trees, thanks to the efforts of Malone Tornadoes, Ulster’s first mixed-ability rugby team. Working with the council’s Parks Outreach and Park Warden teams, the club have also helped rejuvenate the wider car park area with new fencing and clean-up works, demonstrating how inclusive sport and environmental stewardship can work hand-in-hand.

The council is also running free events for residents to explore their local parks and open spaces. A series of guided walks will take place across south Belfast parks visiting Lagan Lands East, Lower Crescent Parks, Lagan Meadows, and other nature-rich sites. For details on this and future events visit our events pages belfastcity.gov.uk/events

Communities interested in exploring the feasibility of a tree planting project or orchard for their area can get in touch with the council’s Woodland and Recreation Unit at WRU@belfastcity.gov.uk