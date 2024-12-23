Falls residents to benefit from new parking scheme

LOWER Falls councillor Claire Canavan has welcomed an announcement from Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd committing to progressing residents’ parking schemes, which will benefit the Springfield Road area.

The Residents’ Parking Review report looked at a pilot scheme on Rugby Road in South Belfast to see whether or not it would have a beneficial impact on local residents and the community.

While noting that there were some issues with the scheme, such as its cost and the five year time period that it took to put in place, it found that the scheme was welcomed by local residents and is viewed as successful from an operational perspective, as it has removed all day commuter parking from the area.

The Cavendish Street area is one which could benefit from a residents' parking scheme following the successful pilot scheme.

“This is a hugely positive announcement for the residents of Cavendish Street and surrounding area and one which these communities have campaigned on for many years," said councillor Claire Canavan.

“The problem of parking raises many tensions in communities. Residents' parking schemes will reduce commuter parking in our streets and enable people to park outside of their homes.

“Over a number of years, we have worked closely with residents to make sure that their voices are heard. I have already requested a meeting in the new year with officials from the department who are overseeing the project."

The Sinn Féin woman added: “I welcome this positive announcement from the minister and look forward to seeing the schemes progress further and that the views of residents are paramount in their development.”