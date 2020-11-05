Riverdale moves to Choice Housing: Refurbishments to take place and option to buy

Residents of Riverdale in Andersonstown now have an opportunity to buy their own homes after the transfer of their properties from Victoria Housing Estates Limited (VHE) to Choice Housing.



The £20m stock transfer deal, which was consulted in the summer, will see almost 300 previously managed VHE properties move to Choice Housing, effecting 82 tenants from Riverdale. The transfer has resulted in 130 former VHE tenants from Riverdale, Bangor, East Belfast and Glengormley opting to purchase their own homes.



As part of the transfer agreement, the properties which have now moved to Choice Housing ownership will undertake a programme of renovation and refurbishment which will ensure they not only meet the Decent Homes Standard but they align with the quality services currently provided to more than 10,000 Choice tenants.



Announcing the finalisation of the transfer, Michael McDonnell, Chief Executive of Choice Housing said: “The West Belfast area, like many areas around Northern Ireland, is facing a higher demand for quality social housing, a need that Choice are working hard, with statutory agencies and partners to meet. We are pleased to be able to complete this stock transfer which further demonstrates our commitment to investing in sustainable social housing which will stand the test of time.

Dawn Purvis, Chief Executive of Victoria Housing Estates and Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive of Choice Housing. Choice Housing and Victoria Housing Estates Limited (VHE) finalise their £20m stock transfer deal.



“Throughout this process we were acutely aware that this was more than an investment project between two organisations, this was about the future of tenants and their homes – their engagement and contribution was vital to making this a successful outcome for all.



“Now that we have finalised tenancy agreements and stock has successfully transferred we will now work towards completing the agreed renovations to bring these properties in line with all other Choice properties in the region.



“I would like to welcome our new tenants from Riverdale to the Choice family and we look forward to continuing with our commitment to investing in local communities. A word of thanks also to VHE who were committed, throughout the process, to ensuring the best outcome for their tenants."

Dawn Purvis, the Chief Executive of Victoria Housing Estates, added: “Following an initial assessment and consultation process it was clear that Choice Housing were best placed to deliver local services to tenants that we could no longer facilitate. This stock transfer not only ensures that tenants keep their homes but that the much needed investment in these properties is guaranteed”.



“Choice Housing has consistently demonstrated their commitment to investing in communities and have always had a tenant focus when delivering key services – these were attributes we felt were central in ensuring a successful transfer of homes to a new housing association.



“The opportunity for tenants to purchase their own home was facilitated by VHE and we will support them through the final stages of the purchase which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.”

