Road safety grant scheme opens to make communities safer

ROAD SAFETY: Minister Mallon is joined by Seamus McAleavey, Chief Executive of NICVA; Brendan McAteer, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, and pupils from St Kieran’s Primary School, Niamh Hamill and Taylor Dowds, to launch the scheme

LOCAL community groups are being encouraged to apply for a new road safety grant scheme.

The scheme will see grants of up to £10,000 awarded to groups to develop and deliver local road safety initiatives within their communities.

Speaking as she launched the new scheme at St Kieran's Primary School in Poleglass, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am delighted to launch the £100,000 2021/22 Road Safety Grant Scheme which aims to support initiatives that not only encourage safe road user behaviour, but also have a positive impact on improving wellbeing for everyone.

“I recognise the key role that communities play in raising awareness of how we can stay safe on our roads whether we are driving, walking, cycling or wheeling.

"My Department’s Road Safety Grant Scheme aims to empower and support individuals, communities and organisations to promote and deliver road safety initiatives in their area and encourage safe active travel modes of transport.

“It is encouraging to see more people choosing to walk or cycle as we move into recovery from Covid-19. Active travel not only improves our health and wellbeing but also benefits the environment."

The minister said that she is committed to doing all she can to make our roads and footways safer and to ensure everyone choosing to travel actively can do so safely.

"However, we all have a part to play in improving road safety and reducing the number of deaths on our roads" she continued.

“The 2021/22 scheme is now open for applications to support local community projects. I would encourage those who believe that they can make a positive contribution by delivering innovative, community-led road safety projects to apply for financial support.”

To qualify, groups must be properly constituted, have a bank account and be able to complete the project by 4 March 2022. Applications are also acceptable from individuals who are working in partnership with a community group involved in the process.

Seamus McAleavey, Chief Executive of NICVA added: “NICVA is delighted at the Minister’s announcement today launching the Road Safety Grant Scheme. During the last 18 months community organisations have been focussed on helping cope with the pandemic, but road safety is still a big issue for many.

"This grant scheme, set out by Minister Mallon, is a boost to community groups and local road safety initiatives. I would encourage groups to use the scheme to help communities’ safe travel.”

SDLP West Belfast representative, Paul Doherty encouraged local groups to sign up for the scheme.

“SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has once again demonstrated her commitment to making our roads safer for people across the North" he said.

"The £100,000 grant scheme for community led road safety initiatives follows her recent announcement on 20mph speed limits at local schools. I would encourage local community groups to identify if this scheme could help them and to submit their application for funding as soon as possible.

“Road safety is a huge issue in our local communities. We sadly still see a number of injuries and deaths on our roads every year and the SDLP Minister’s extensive efforts to tackle these problems are welcome.

“This announcement is the latest example of SDLP Minister Mallon’s commitment to delivering for people. She typifies the SDLP’s belief that government should make a real difference to the lives of people across the North.”

Brendan McAteer from the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership spoke of how they have previously benefitted from the scheme.

“The grant provided to Colin Neighbourhood Partnership through the 2020/21 DfI Road Safety Grant Scheme has helped to create a better awareness of the dangers on our roads and provided us with an opportunity to engage with a wide and varied range of residents within the Colin Community on keeping safe when using the roads. This grant has made the Colin area a much safer place to live, work and play for all," he said.

Grants must be used on locally focused road safety projects to help the Department achieve outcomes identified within its Road Safety Strategy to 2020.

For more information and a funding application pack click here.

Application must be received by the Department by 12 noon on Friday 15 October 2021.