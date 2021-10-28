Over £5,000 raised to support Roan's family after three-year-old was knocked down on Springfield Road

APPEAL: Little Roan was knocked down last Thursday

OVER £5,000 has been raised in support of the family of a toddler who was knocked down on the Springfield Road.

Three-year-old Roan is in a medically induced coma in hospital after sustaining extensive neck injuries in a collision on Thursday (October 21).

Roan was on his way to school with his mum and two older siblings when he was knocked down by a vehicle in what has been described as a 'freak road traffic accident' near the Springfield Road/Springfield Park junction. Fast-acting witnesses rushed to Roan's rescue and lifted the car to free him.

He was brought to the Royal Victoria Hospital via the air ambulance, and remains in critical condition.

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly has since launched an online fundraiser to support Roan's family.

The Black Mountain Councillor said Roan’s mother is from eastern Europe and funds would help help loved ones travel to Belfast.

At the time of writing, the community has raised £5,140 for the family.

"Our thoughts are with Roan, his mummy and sisters at this difficult time on his journey to recovery," Cllr Donnelly said.

"Our thoughts are also with everyone affected by Thursday's accident; including the driver of the car, those who witnessed what happened and those members from our community and emergency services who responded amazingly.



"We as a community in the Upper Springfield always respond unbelievably when there’s an ask to support one’s in need.

"Young Roan's mum will need financial support over the coming weeks. We hope to raise funds to bring family members over here to Ireland to support her at this difficult time as well as raising funds to cover costs such as taxis to the hospital and whatever else might be required.

"Anything that you can donate will go a long way and is greatly appreciated."

On Tuesday, Cllr Donnelly issued "a massive thank you" for the community support for the fundraiser.

"In less than 72 hours of the appeal going live, almost £5,000 has been raised to help support young Roan, his mummy and family," he said.

"The generosity has been out of this world, absolutely blown away by it."

To donate to the fundraiser click here.



Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101.