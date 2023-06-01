Sinn Féin councillor is new Deputy Mayor of unionist dominated council

NEW POSITIONS: Rosie Kinnear (Deputy Mayor) and Mark Cooper (Mayor) of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

SINN Féin councillor Rosie Kinnear has been appointed Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

It is just the party's second time holding the position in the unionist dominated council, after Anne Marie Logue in 2019-20.

Councillor Kinnear has been a representative for Glengormley Urban DEA since 2019.

DUP councillor Mark Cooper, a representative for Three Mile Water DEA was appointed Mayor at Tuesday night's annual Council meeting.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Rosie said: “I’m delighted to be elected Deputy Mayor for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council taking this position for only the second time for Sinn Féin.

I was so happy & humbled to take on the Deputy Mayor role for ANBC! 🥰



I’m looking forward working with all & visiting the people and places that make this Borough so special 🤗



GRMA to my wonderful comrades for the opportunity & to everyone for their kind well wishes 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/nnyWp45jfM — Rosie Kinnear (@rosiekinnear) June 1, 2023

“This is another significant day for the people of the Borough and I will work with all colleagues to advance inclusion and equality for all.

“The landscape is rapidly changing and the increased mandate given to us in the council elections will help to quicken the pace of change.

“It is a personal honour to be elected to Deputy Mayor, a role I will undertake to the best of my ability and on behalf of the whole borough.

“There are huge challenges facing the community in a time of Tory austerity and it is vital that we all work together in the best interests of everyone we represent.

“Cooperation at council level is essential and the restoration of the Assembly institutions is now urgent.”