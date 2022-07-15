West mourns motorbike accident victim Ruairí Savage

The funeral of a man who died in a motorbike crash in West Belfast will take place this Saturday.

Ruairi Savage died in a one vehicle collision on Divis Street on Thursday.

His remains will leave his late home on Cavendish Street at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Pauls Church on 16 July.

A family notice described him as the "Beloved son of Henry and Mary, a loving brother to Michael, a much loved grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many."

Thursday's tragedy led to an outpouring of tributes from friends on social media, with one describing the victim as "one in a million".

The Falls Residents' Association, whose office lies near the scene of the collision, said: "Following last night's fatal motorcycle accident on Divis Street we wish to express our deepest sympathies to the family of the young lad that sadly lost his life."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Divis Street area shortly after 10.20pm.

“The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened.

“Our inquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1925 of 07/07/22.”