Rugby: Civil Service NI RFC host mid-term rugby camps

CIVIL Service (NI) Rugby Club hosted two more of its very popular children’s rugby camps at Stormont last Monday and Tuesday for U12 boys and girls, while there were camps on Thursday and Friday for U14 and U16 boys.

The camps are part of Civil Service (NI) Rugby Club’s very successful Youth Rugby Development Programme which has seen a huge growth since the club decided to re-establish its Youth Section in 2021.

Stan Cinnamond, Club Community Rugby Officer for Civil Service Rugby Club said: “Our holiday rugby camps are an integral part of our Youth Rugby Development Programme.

“During half term we had over 80 children attend. The camps are free of charge and our priority is to ensure the children have fun and enjoy their rugby experience with us.”

Since the re-establishment of the Youth Section at the club, Civil Service (NI) Rugby Club has seen the Youth Section grow from five boys attending the first training session in September 2021 to over 75 regular youths training and playing on a weekly basis with U12, U14 and U16 boys teams and U12 girls teams being established.

U14/16

Civil Service (NI) Rugby Club is located at Stormont and has two adult male teams, U16, U14 and U12 boys teams, a U12 girls team and a Mini Rugby Section that has teams from P1-P7.

We are an open and friendly club and if you or your child or someone you know is interested in playing rugby then you can contact Arthur Kerr at arthur.kerr1959@googlemail.com tel: 07888738238 or Phil Kennedy at p.kennedy.1968@gmail.com tel: 07403484433 for Youth Rugby.

For those adults who are interested in either trying rugby for the first time or returning to rugby then they can contact Michael Curran on miccurran50@gmail.com tel: 07393351309.

Also follow us on social media: Facebook @CivilServiceNIRFC; Instagram @csnirfc; Twitter @csnirfc

We would be delighted to hear from you.