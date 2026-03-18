Belfast-headquartered Options Technology brought the St Patrick's Day craic to its global offices this week with runners in four continents stepping out smartly to celebrate the Patron Saint's Day.

In Belfast, the Options tech team turned out en masse for the St Patrick's Day SPAR Craic 10K but staff in far-flung destinations were also able to join in the fun courtesy of the inaugural Global Craic 10K.

GLOBAL CRAIC 10K: Singapore

The firm's team in New York — epicentre of the St Patrick's day festivities — were first out of the blocks on Saturday when they gathered in Central Park to run the 10K race.

PAST SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

In subsequent days, staff members in Singapore, Toronto, Cambridge, Sydney and Shanghai have pulled on their gutties to get in the action.

NIGHT RUN: Shanghai

The first Global Craic 10K — 'powered by Options' — is still someway short of the 6,000 runners who lined out in Belfast on St Patrick's Day but there are plans to grow the event in coming years.

Post-10K, runners posted proof of their participation online to receive a Global Craic certificate.