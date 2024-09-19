SAG Credit Union invites you to join them for their 60th celebrations

SAG Credit Union Ltd celebrates its 60th birthday this year. In 2021, we were delighted to merge with Poleglass Credit Union bringing our assets to over £70 million and membership over 16000.

Our merger has made us stronger and means that we can continue to help people living in Poleglass make their money go further. Poleglass Credit Union has a long history with the Dairy Farm Complex, relocating there when it opened in 1991 and since SAG and Poleglass Credit Union merged, we have been able to offer the residents of Polelgass and the surrounding areas larger loans, larger shares and better returns on their savings and their loans through Dividend and Interest Rebate.

For example, last year members who borrowed received up to 35% of any interest that they paid on their loans back as bonus into their shares. No other financial institution does this.



As a member you can:

• Borrow up to £50,000.

• Save up to £15,000.

• Access your savings instantly with our Easy Save account through the app.

• Receive free life savings insurance and loan protection insurance (terms & conditions apply).



We recently attended a promotional event in the Brook Activity Centre, and it was great to receive the positive feedback from the Poleglass residents. However, many existing members were not aware of all the improvements that have been made in recent times, including our website, our app and accounts for all children from newborn. Members can use both of our offices, which means accessibility has been improved as we have a late-night Thursday opening and Saturday morning opening in our office in Andersonstown whilst continuing with Tuesday and Friday in the Dairy Farm.



Thinking of joining?

You can become a member by calling into one our offices, calling us or downloading our app. Children and young people from newborn to 16 can open a Juvenile Account.

We will be kicking off Junior Savers Week, running from 23-29 September, with a competition where members will be entered into a draw to win vouchers for our Dairy Farm neighbour, ‘Roar & Explore’. New and existing juvenile members will be rewarded for saving throughout the month of October as part of our 60th celebrations. Visit our website to learn more about the terms and conditions of the competition.

SAG Credit Union Limited is dedicated to improving the financial wellbeing of the people of Poleglass and Andersonstown. We do this through encouraging saving, budgeting and borrowing within members’ means. In addition, as a not-for-profit, owned by our members for our members, we donate to local charities in Poleglass and Andersonstown, such as West Wellbeing, and as part of our 60th we have donated money to Lagmore Youth and Good Morning Colin.



Tel: 028 9061 5669

Web: sagcreditunion.co.uk

E: info@sagcreditunion.co.uk