SAG Credit Union manager lifts Best Woman in Finance award

DESERVED: SAG Credit Union manager Sheena Joyce with the award she picked up at the Europa Hotel

A WEST Belfast credit union manager has been crowned Best Woman in Finance during an awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel.

SAG Credit Union manager Sheena Joyce lifted the prestigious prize during a gala evening at the Local Women Magazine Business Awards 2024. The awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate the contribution of women to local business.

Sheena said: “This is especially fitting as SAG Credit Union Limited are currently celebrating our 60th anniversary and I personally am celebrating over 30 years in Finance Management, nearly 20 years of which have been at SAG Credit Union Limited."

SAG Credit Union have branches in Andersonstown and Poleglass.