Saint Bride's celebrate St Brigid's Day in style

SAINT Bride’s Primary School in Belfast is celebrating the feast of their patroness Brigid today (Thursday) with the unveiling of a special quilt made by pupils.

As part of the Brigid 1500 events, marking 1,500 years since the death of the Irish saint, the South Belfast school have decked the corridors in colourful bunting and artwork, made St Brigid crosses from rushes gathered near Shaws Bridge and designed St Brigid cards.

Mass will be celebrated in St Brigid’s Parish Church today, where a special quilt will be unveiled. This quilt was made by children from Years 5 to 7. Each child designed their own square and these were stitched together to make a commemorative patchwork quilt.

The intricate work on the new quilt

The parish and the school are vey proud of the pupils' work and the quilt will also be on display at the St Brigid GAC’s Miscellany on Saturday in Malone House.