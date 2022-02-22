Council gives green light for Sally Gardens Fitness Suite in Poleglass

Architect drawings of the proposed extension at Sally Gardens

Belfast City Council has given the green light for the development of a new fitness suite at Sally Gardens in Poleglass.

The Poleglass Community Association had submitted an application to extend the existing community centre to allow for the new facility on the Bell Steel Road.

It has also applied for permission to carry out landscaping works to accomodate two shipping containers for storage.

The plans were approved at Tuesday night's meeting of Council's Planning Committee.

Planners at City Hall had recommended the plans for approval, and Councillors ratified the proposals without debate.

Plans to install shipping containers were approved subject to the condition that they will be removed within three years of the planning decision.

The Council said the structures containers "are of a temporary form and material that would impact the site and area if retained permanently".

Is is understood that Sally Gardens will announce detailed plans about the new fitness suite in the weeks ahead.