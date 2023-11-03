WATCH: Sandra’s Nursery Corner: A one-stop-shop for baby needs

WITH over 40 years’ experience looking after the needs of babies all over Belfast and beyond, Sandra's Nursery Corner is a one-stop shop for all your baby care needs.

Located on the Shore Road opposite Seaview, home of Crusaders FC, the family business continues to grow and adapt to new styles and colours every year.

Sandra’s stock a wide range of products from nursery furniture, travel systems, strollers, cot bedding, cribs, Moses baskets, high chairs, car seats, safety gates, monitors, bottles, sterilisers and a wide selection of blankets.

A recent refurbishment of the store has allowed Sandra's to expand their range in time for the popular Black Friday sales, which will run throughout the month of November.

Manager Erin Copeland said: "We wanted to open up the shop more to add more products and make it more bright and spacious inside.

"We have added graphics to the window which really stand out from the outside.

"Over the next few months, we will have more and more products in store to expand our range.

"We are preparing for the annual Black Friday offers which will be available throughout November, building up to our big sale in January.

"There will be sales on prams, our furniture, car seats, blankets and other accessories.

"Our newest brand in the store is Mybabiie which is very affordable but has a great look to go with it. It has a very big celebrity and social media following. Neutral colours this year have been the thing for people, particularly beige and green.

"We really are a one-stop shop for parents. Our baby club is still hugely popular which allows customers to leave products in store with a 20 per cent deposit."

Sandra’s Nursery Corner

88 Shore Road, Belfast BT15 3PZ

Tel: 028 9077 0639

www.sandrasnurserycorner.com