Parents complete their 50km health challenge

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Parents who took part in Saol Úr SureStart's 50km challenge were presented with FitBits for their efforts

PARENTS from Saol Úr SureStart were presented with FitBit's after they signed up and took part in a 50km challenge as part of their campaign to promote healthy lifestyles for the family which also included nutrition advice.

The group went on two walks a week in the Falls Park with parents bringing their prams and having a great day out while completing their 50km challenge.