SCÉALTA: Bloody Sunday special with Tony Doherty and John McKinney

BLOODY SUNDAY: This week Joe Austin was joined by Tony Doherty and John McKinney from the Bloody Sunday Trust

On the 30th January 1972, in one of the darkest days of the conflict, The British Army's Parachute Regiment murdered 13 people at an anti-internment march in the Bogside in Derry. A fourteenth man would die six months later.

The events of that day would become known around the world as Bloody Sunday.

This week on Scéalta on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Joe Austin welcomes Tony Doherty (son of Patrick Doherty) and John McKinney (brother of Willie McKinney), two founding members of the Bloody Sunday Trust, to reflect on the families' campaign for truth and justice.