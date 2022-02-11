SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with journalist Aoife Grace Moore

THIS week, Joe Austin is joined by Aoife Grace Moore, a multi-award winning journalist with accolades including Irish Journalist of the Year in 2021.

From Derry City, Aoife works as political correspondent for the Irish Examiner covering both Stormont and Dáil Éireann.

Aoife has been at the forefront of breaking political news across the island, including the Golfgate scandal in the South which led to a number of high profile resignations and criminal prosecutions against four individuals for breaching the Covid-19 regulations.

Scéalta is a joint production by Fáilte Feirste Thair and Féile an Phobail.