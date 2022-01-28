SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with Congressman Richard Neal

THIS week, Joe Austin sat down to chat with Massachusetts Congressman, Richard Neal.

First elected to the House in 1989, Richard Neal has been an advocate of Irish affairs in the US throughout his career and pushed to keep the United States involved in the peace process.

In one of his first speeches in Congress, Richard called for the end of the use of rubber bullets in the North.

As chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Neal is currently investigating the tax returns of former US President, Donald Trump.