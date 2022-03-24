Malone College gets go ahead for new school building

NEW SCHOOL: Katrina Moore, Principal of Malone College, has said that the news couldn't come soon enough

THE principal of Malone College has expressed her delight at the news that her school is to be included in a £794m capital build project.

The Finaghy school –along with St Louise’s Comprehensive College – are two of 28 included in the announcement from Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, and while there has been no set timeframe for the delivery of the new buildings, Katrina Moore said that she will keep the pressure on the Department of Education until the project is delivered.

“We have been in this building for 24 years and it was only built to last 15. For the past nine years, students and staff have been working and learning in a building that is simply not fit for purpose,” she said.

“When we heard that we were to be included in these latest projects, we couldn’t believe it as it simply couldn’t come soon enough as we are consistently oversubscribed and the current building is not big enough for the numbers we are seeing come through our doors.

“We have had our bids rejected in the past so I am glad that we are finally getting somewhere. Our staff and students not only need this new building, the deserve it.”

Announcing the projects, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said: “I have visited many schools and witnessed first-hand not only the tremendous work that takes place in each and every school, but also the need for an appropriate level of investment in the fabric of our schools, whether this is a new building, the extension and refurbishment of existing school buildings, or through a programme of smaller scale minor capital works.

“Such investment is essential to provide the first class educational experience our pupils, staff and wider school communities both deserve and need to ensure our young people can achieve their full potential.

“As Minister for Education, and within budget constraints, it is my responsibility to ensure that this essential capital investment is facilitated as far as possible. So my announcement will permit a further programme of major works to advance in planning and support the delivery of modern, fit-for-purpose schools.

“It is my intention that these projects would be taken through to construction. However, I should stress that authorisation to proceed to construction on any individual project will be based on the level of capital funding available at the point when a design is complete and all necessary approvals have been secured.”