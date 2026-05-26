AMID growing concern over the use of e-scooters, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has thanked those who have shared their experience to help raise awareness around the dangers of e-scooters being used illegally on our roads and public spaces.

This week, the Department has published a series of videos on its social media channels, with firsthand accounts of those who have seen the damage they can cause to both the riders and the general public, alongside those who are more vulnerable and live in fear of a potential collision.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I’d like to thank those who shared their stories with us this week. I am aware of the increasing concern around the illegal use of e-scooters on our public roads and spaces.

“It is highly dangerous for the riders, and for members of the public.

“E-scooters are heavy machines. Those who ride them often weave through pedestrians at speed, or straight into oncoming busy traffic, often causing terrifying near misses, dangerous collisions, or causing serious injury.”

We heard from Dr Duncan Redmill, a consultant at the Royal Victoria Hospital who outlined the potentially life changing and life ending consequences caused by e-scooters, warning they are not toys they are heavy machines.

Julieanne, who has sight and hearing impairment, shared her story of a near miss with an e-scooter. Not only did it knock her confidence, but it created yet another hurdle for her to overcome in planning her everyday journeys.

Finally, we heard from Ken who is registered blind. Ken’s guide dog Waffle gives him the freedom and confidence to get out and about. He explained his worries around the illegal use of e-scooters in public spaces, particularly if it meant that Waffle was hurt or even spooked, leading to Ken’s isolation.

Minister Liz Kimmins added: “As these videos have clearly shown, e-scooters strike fear into those who are particularly vulnerable, those with mobility issues or visual impairments – who feel like they have to change their route just to feel safer.

“I want to remind everyone that e-scooters are not toys, and parents and guardians must be aware of these risks to children and young people.

“Anyone using e-scooters in public spaces are putting their lives, and the lives of those around them at risk, and they’re breaking the law.

“I appeal to everyone to think twice before using an e-scooter, think about the life changing risks, not just to yourself, but to other road users and pedestrians.

“We all have a personal responsibility to create safe spaces for us all to use in our everyday journeys.”

Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson, said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes this Department of Infrastructure initiative and looks forward to continuing our engagement with partners around this issue.

“We hope these videos can educate e-scooter users on the dangers of these vehicles, and highlight that these machines are not actually legal on the roads or pavements.

“Under current legislation, e-scooters are deemed to be a motor vehicle, meaning the rider must have a driving licence and the vehicle must be taxed, insured and fitted with lights and a number plate.

"This means e-scooters on roads and in public spaces are being ridden illegally and, so, a large number of individuals – many of them children – are committing offences in that the machine they are riding is not legally allowed to be in a public space.

“From a safety point of view, their inappropriate use in public spaces poses a risk to the safety of both rider and the public. People have already been seriously hurt as a result of their use.

“When our officers engage with riders, they use the four 'e’s’ approach - engage, explain, encourage and enforce.

"Overall, it will require a co-ordinated approach by sellers, parents, users/owners, PSNI and partners to reduce the number of e-scooters on our roads and encourage their responsible and legal use.”