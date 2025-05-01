ANDRÉE MURPHY: First anniversary a clarion call for the removal of the ICRIR

SECRETS AND LIES: The ICRIR continues blindly on, ignoring what's really needed to get to the truth of cases like Charlie and Teresa Fox

THE extent of collusion as a policy of the British state is a matter of extensive and repeated public attention and evidenced, proven fact.

The British state set up the Ulster Defence Association that killed at a minimum 269 people and wounded hundreds more.

The British state infiltrated the Ulster Volunteer Force and Red Hand Commando from 1969, arming it, running agents in it and working with its operatives. The UVF and RHC killed at least 500 people.

There were over 250 people killed by 'non-specific' loyalist groupings during the conflict. Nearly all of these killings, which include some of the most heinous and barbaric of the conflict, point to direct state involvement.

The British state ran agents within the IRA. Some of those agents were involved in killings, with the full knowledge of the British state, including civilians, women and children.

The British state ran the Military Reaction Force, an undercover British army unit that killed with impunity and used psychological operations to foment inter-community violence, inflame anti-republican sentiment and pretend that the state was acting neutrally.

The British army’s Force Research Unit, a successor to the MRF, was involved in the arming of loyalism, the protection of loyalism and the enabling of an unprecedented murder campaign.

The British state ran the Royal Ulster Constabulary, which has been indicted in collusive behaviours and in collusion, from its inception until its transformation under Patten.

The British army’s Ulster Defence Regiment was disbanded because it was associated with sectarianism, violations and complicity in systemic murders.

This week marks the first anniversary of the establishment of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery. It was established by the British state. It runs in contravention of human rights law. Its chief investigator is a former member of the RUC. The majority of victims, victims support organisations and human rights groups oppose it.

It is impossible to conceive that a republican-led and -run organisation investigating IRA killings would be tolerated for a moment. Yet the British state, with its track record, with its involvement in direct killings and collusion, insist that we give their body our consent.

They do this after shutting down inquests; after coroners instructed that only public inquiries are capable of investigating the killings of Sean Brown, Fergal McCusker, Charlie and Teresa Fox, Sam Marshall, Liam Thompson, Seamus Dillon and Raymond McCord Jr. Instructions that they ignore and flout.

They do this while insulting families’ intelligence and saying that the ICRIR will deliver in good faith, when in fact the state fights families tooth and nail in the courts, including challenging the Clonoe inquest findings and denigrating the ability of the Police Ombudsman’s office to even use the word collusion.

Victims and survivors of all of the actors to the conflict have been treated with unparalleled disregard. They have been told that they are toxic, that they will disrupt peace, that they can’t be pleased.

In fact, they have gone into processes with good faith and generosity – such as the Historical Enquiries Team – to be treated again and again with disrespect and illegal, uncompliant and underhand tactics. Those tactics invariably come via a “nice” guy and sympathetic nods and smiles. Meanwhile, the dagger of impunity is behind their back to stab that generosity.

The place should be on fire in victims’ defence. This anniversary is an opportunity to light that fire of outrage and say 'No more.'