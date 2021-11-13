Funeral takes place of respected Gaeilgeoir Seán Mulholland

POPULAR: Seán Mulholland who passed away last week

THE funeral of the highly respected Gaeilgeoir and republican activist Sean Mulholland took place on Wednesday.

Mr Mulholland passed away peacefully at his Stewartstown Avenue home on 6 November following a battle with cancer. The 54-year-old was a much-loved member of staff at Malone Integrated College.

Requiem Mass for Mr Mulholland took place at St Oliver Plunkett Church on Wednesday morning.

Born 4 April 1967, Seán Mulholland was the 14th of 16 children born to Nellie and Billy Mulholland. During his homily, Fr Aidan Brankin told how Mr Mulholland grew in a “close and supportive family”, who lived in the Creve Walk area of Andersonstown.

A past pupil of Holy Child Primary and CBS, he got his first job, aged 16, as a milkman.

The “tough going” and harsh weather conditions of the milk round gave way to a new job as a taxi man, where things were “a wee bit drier”, Fr Brankin said.

Mourners heard that Mr Mulholland later went back to part-time education and obtained a degree in Irish.

He got a job in Social Services where he helped “so many children in care with great wisdom, great patience, great advice and great support”.

“He always made time to listen, especially if he thought you were having a tough time,” Fr Brankin explained.

Fr Brankin recounted how Seán Mulholland met his wife, Ursula, through friends at the age of 16.

“Even at that young age the two of them knew they had found their best friend, their soulmate for life,” he added.

“Their precious bond grew deeper and stronger over the years.”

From that precious bond the couple were blessed with the “precious gift” of four children, Ciarán, Aodán, Máire and Méabh.

Fr Brankin said being a husband and father was Mr Mulholland’s “favourite job”.

“He excelled at both of them,” he said. “His family truly were his whole life.”

He described Mr Mulholland’s “love of all things Irish” – particularly the Irish language – and spoke of his stint as an Irish teacher.

Mr Mulholland continued to attend Irish classes and loved to read Irish books, mourners heard.

Fr Brankin voiced how Mr Mulholland’s face would “light up” when his grandkids – Shea, Máire-Aoibhlinn, Fianna, Ultan and Seaghán Óg – came to visit.

Mr Mulholland, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, was remembered for “winding up the nurses” and his “big smile, which would “light up the room.”

In his homily, Fr Brankin relayed thanks from Mr Mulholland's family to all the healthcare and support staff who cared for him in his illness.

Ahead of Requiem Mass, there was an outpouring of tributes to Mr Mulholland on social media.

The Governors, staff and pupils of Malone Integrated College expressed their regrets following the loss of their “esteemed friend and colleague”.

“Seán was a dedicated and loyal member of staff who always had the needs of the children at the forefront of his work.

“Seán was very much part of the Malone Integrated College family for 14 years and will be sincerely missed.

“Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the Mulholland family circle. May he rest in peace.”

Following Requiem Mass, Mr Mulholland was buried in in Milltown Cemetery.